WWE Raw Results 3/17 - John Cena & Cody Rhodes Meet, Bianca Belair & IYO SKY Sign Contract For WrestleMania Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on March 17, 2025, coming to you live from the ING Arena in Brussels, Belgium at a special start time of 3 PM ET!

John Cena has been silent since revealing his allegiance to The Rock at WWE Elimination Chamber on March 1 when he betrayed Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, having emerged victorious in the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber match to secure a shot at Rhodes' title at WrestleMania 41 minutes before he did so. In the couple of weeks that have since followed, Rhodes has called out Cena and made it crystal clear that he will stop at nothing to seek his retribution on him as Cena has remained absent from WWE programming. That all changes when Cena appears on tonight's show to come face-to-face with Rhodes.

Speaking of Elimination Chamber, despite having won the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber match to secure a shot at the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41, Bianca Belair has been distracted as of late after learning that her friend Naomi blindsided her other friend Jade Cargill with an attack a number of weeks ago. Meanwhile, IYO SKY dethroned Rhea Ripley as Women's World Champion on the March 3 episode of "Raw" to ensure that she would be walking into WrestleMania 41 as the titleholder much to the chagrin of Ripley herself who has made it known that she isn't done with SKY just yet. Both women will have to put their ongoing issues aside when they put pen-to-paper to make their WrestleMania 41 official tonight.

Bron Breakker will be putting the Intercontinental Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Sheamus at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25 as he defends against Finn Balor. The Judgment Day member has been vying for a shot at Breakker's title over the course of the past few weeks as tensions between him and his stablemates have been on the rise amongst debate about bringing a new member into the group as a means of helping them get their hands on some gold.

As he prepares to challenge GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41, Jey Uso will have to temporarily refocus his sights tonight as he goes one-on-one with Austin Theory. After Jey scored a victory over Theory's A-Town Down Under teammate Grayson Waller during last week's edition of "Raw", Theory and Waller looked to attack Jey until Jey regained the upper hand over them. GUNTHER then appeared out of nowhere and made Jey fade with a Sleeper for the second week in a row.

Ivy Nile of American Made will be returning to action as she squares off with Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai in a rematch from the February 17 episode of "Raw". During the last in-ring encounter between the two, Kai defeated Nile to earn a shot at Lyra Valkyria's Women's Intercontinental Championship the following week on February 24 which she was ultimately unable to win.

Additionally, Penta will be colliding with rival Ludwig Kaiser in a No Holds Barred Match. The issues between the two men have remained no secret over the course of the past several weeks, with Penta scoring a win over Kaiser in singles competition on the February 3 episode of "Raw" only for Kaiser to emerge victorious over him in a Triple Threat Match on February 24 alongside Pete Dunne.