The Big Clue Everyone Missed With John Cena's Heel Turn

One of the most shocking moments in WWE history occurred at Elimination Chamber 2025, when megastar babyface John Cena turned heel on Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, leaving him bloodied in the ring. Cena is now set to challenge for his record-setting 17th world championship against Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. It's the first time Cena has been a heel in over 20 years — but there have been clues over the years that a turn was coming.

Right after announcing his retirement tour in July 2024, Cena said at a post-show press conference he was no longer interested in a heel turn. Four months earlier, however, Cena appeared on "Insight" with Chris Van Vliet and detailed a previously planned heel turn that was meant to happen back in 2012. Cena explained that he was set to turn heel around his "Once in a Lifetime" match against The Rock at WrestleMania 28, and that he was ready to go and was already thinking about what he could do with the story. Cena recorded a new entrance theme and got all-new gear, including boxing-like robes and singlets — the complete opposite of his jorts and t-shirts he'd customarily wear to the ring.

Cena explained he planned on leaning into the exact opposite of what he always was and would "give up a lot" as opposed to his "Never Give Up" motto that adorns his merchandise. But then he started thinking about not selling merch and abandoning Make-A-Wish — and that's when he and WWE realized he was in too deep as a babyface, and the turn never happened.