John Cena Walks Into WWE Elimination Chamber Post-Show Presser, Drops Mic & Walks Out

At the Royal Rumble 2025 post show press conference, John Cena uncharacteristically made his intentions known about wanting to win Elimination Chamber and main event WrestleMania once again; at the post show press conference at Elimination Chamber 2025, Cena once again surprised everyone gathered there, this time without uttering a single word.

After his shocking actions following his win in the men's Elimination Chamber match, Cena walked into the press room, stoic face et all, picked up the microphone placed on the desk, literally dropped the mic, and walked away.

Cena, who has yet to address his actions on Saturday night — when he attacked and bloodied Cody Rhodes — may have used the metaphorical "mic drop" to signal that he had accomplished what he promised a month earlier: winning the Elimination Chamber match. While he hasn't yet addressed what transpired at Elimination Chamber, he posted a cryptic photo on his Instagram of the video game Grand Theft Auto VI — perhaps to signify that his heel turn occurred before the game's launch, a running joke due to the game's long-awaited release.

While Cena has been mum about Elimination Chamber, his new partner in crime, The Rock, addressed the media in the post-show press conference, answering many questions, including if Cena would ditch his trademark jorts after going over to the dark side. The Rock had also mentioned in the press conference that Cena, who had flown in for Elimination Chamber from Budapest, Hungary, was to immediately fly out to Africa following the show, which means that he may not appear on the "WWE Raw" after Elimination Chamber to explain why he did what he did on Saturday night.