John Cena Announces Himself For WWE Elimination Chamber Match After Royal Rumble Loss

John Cena was gracious in defeat after Jey Uso won the 2025 men's Royal Rumble match, but that doesn't mean he's willing to give up on his WWE WrestleMania 41 dreams. During the post-show press conference (via TalkSport), the former "Doctor of Thuganomics" announced that he will participate in this year's Elimination Chamber match for the opportunity to headline "The Showcase of the Immortals."

"What is best for business is I main event WrestleMania. And what is best for business is, for the first time I confidently say, I'm gonna win a 17th championship. So I'm announcing tonight that I will compete in the Elimination Chamber, and I'm saying that because after 23 years of loyal service to this company, I feel that opportunity is earned, and yes, I'm flying back to Hungary to film a movie, so what I'm gonna do is give my five other opponents one month to slander my name and bolster their self confidence as best as I can."

Of course, this will be the 16-time World Champion's last chance to headline WrestleMania. Cena has vowed that 2025 will be his final year as an in-ring performer, and time is slowing down for him to win another title and set a new record. As of this writing, no other participants have been confirmed for the Elimination Chamber match, with the bout scheduled to take place at the premium live event of the same name on March 1.