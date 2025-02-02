Jey Uso Shocks The World, Eliminates John Cena To Win 2025 WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match

Nobody expected Jey Uso to come out of Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble event with a victory, but as the saying goes, anything can happen in the world of professional wrestling. A man with humble beginnings in the tag team division has now outlasted 29 others to become a Royal Rumble winner and the true embodiment of the nickname "Main Event."

The men's Royal Rumble match was nothing less than utter chaos. Celebrity appearances from IShowSpeed and Logan Paul mingled with deeply personal blood feuds from CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns to create a chaotic match that resulted in a final three of Uso, Paul, and odds-favorite John Cena. Uso and Paul began striking at each other first, with a series of forearms eventually resulting in a leveled Paul via an Enzuigiri from Uso. Cena entered their back-and-forth, and whipped both Paul and Uso into a corner to lift them up for a double Attitude Adjustment. Uso wiggled his way out of Cena's grasp to rock him with a superkick, but Cena would recover quickly enough to eliminate a dazed Paul from the competition.

The air around Indianapolis was thick with tension as Cena and Uso faced off with a series of right hands. Cena initially had the upper hand on Uso, landing a Five Knuckle Shuffle before setting him up for an Attitude Adjustment. Uso responded with a Superkick and spear, but could not escape Cena's grasp as both of them spilled over the top rope and onto the ring apron following a countered Attitude Adjustment attempt. The two exchanged blows, Lucas Oil Stadium's breath hitching with every wobble. Things unraveled for Cena following yet another Attitude Adjustment counter, which allowed for Jey to spill back into the ring to push Cena off of the apron and onto the floor.

Indianapolis was raucous with cheers as Uso's music reverberated around Lucas Oil Stadium. Cena re-entered the ring during Uso's early celebrations, and after a moment of staring, congratulated the former tag talent with a hug. Uso is now granted the opportunity of a lifetime: to challenge for either the WWE Universal or the WWE World Heavyweight Championships in Las Vegas, at WrestleMania 41. While Uso has yet to make his decision, he has history with both current champions, Cody Rhodes and GUNTHER. Uso had a brief tag team title reign with Rhodes in 2023, and was recently bested by GUNTHER during a WWE World Heavyweight Championship match at the January 25 edition Saturday Night's Main Event.