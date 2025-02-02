IShowSpeed Enters WWE Royal Rumble Match, Scores Elimination Before Getting Destroyed

The first surprise entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match tonight was none other than YouTuber and rapper IShowSpeed (real name Darren Watkins Jr.), though he didn't last very long. The content creator was chosen to enter the match at number eight after Carmelo Hayes attacked Akira Tozawa at the top of the entrance ramp, forcing Adam Pearce and Paul "Triple H" Levesque to find a last-second replacement for Tozawa backstage.

After accepting Levesque's offer, IShowSpeed sprinted to the ring and temporarily joined up with Bron Breakker to eliminate Otis from the match. While IShowSpeed was celebrating, however, Breakker started running the ropes before hitting a volatile spear on the guest star.

Breakker promptly lifted up IShowSpeed, who maintained a stunned expression on his face as the wrestler threw him over the top rope directly into Otis' arms. Otis then dumped IShowSpeed behind his head onto the announce table, with the streamer then toppling to the floor to cement his elimination.

IShowSpeed's appearance at the Rumble was announced earlier this week, with Triple H inviting the 20-year-old to tonight's event. He shouldn't be entirely new to WWE fans, as he appeared with the promotion last year, when IShowSpeed came to the aid of his friend Logan Paul during WWE WrestleMania 40 as well as during the WWE Draft.

IShowSpeed has a large following on YouTube, TikTok, and other social media platforms, though like Paul, Watkins has been involved in his fair share of controversy. He was previously banned from Twitch after the platform determined he had acted inappropriately during an interaction with a fellow streamer, though the company later allowed him back onto the site.