Logan Paul Retains US Title, YouTuber IShowSpeed Eats RKO At WWE WrestleMania 40

Logan Paul held on to the United States Championship during night two of WrestleMania 40 with a little help from a friend, streamer IShow Speed, dressed as a PRIME bottle, as well as a pair of brass knuckles. Paul retained the championship over Kevin Owens and Randy Orton, who initially teamed up to take out the champion at the beginning of the match. Owens and Orton got Paul out of the ring and slammed him onto the Spanish announce desk.

It was Orton to first turn on Owens with a RKO attempt, and their friendship broke down into a flurry of punches in the middle of the ring before Paul took them both out. Paul pulled out a pair of brass knuckles and hit both challengers, before Orton got his hands on them and passed them off to the referee. Orton looked to hit the punt kick on Paul, but he was pulled out of the ring by the PRIME mascot, who was revealed to be IShow Speed, who ate a RKO on the announce table for his troubles.

Back in the ring, Owens went for a pop-up powerbomb, but Orton hit the RKO from out of nowhere. Paul got back in the ring after pulling Orton out. He went to the top rope and hit a frog splash on Owens for the victory and the title retention.

