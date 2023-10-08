Cody Rhodes And Jey Uso Defeat The Judgment Day, Win Tag Team Titles At WWE Fastlane

A little over six months ago, Jey Uso was in the corner of Roman Reigns as he defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, putting an end to Rhodes' attempt at "finishing the story" in pursuit of the WWE Undisputed Heavyweight Championship. Tonight, the pair finished a different story together, capturing the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships, defeating Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day.

The match was your typical back-and-forth affair until Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio came down the ramp to join their Judgment Day allies. After Mysterio ate a superkick from Uso, the latter resumed his recent flirtation with Ripley, which was distraction enough to turn the tides for Priest as Uso made his way back into the ring. Senor Money in the Bank hit a hurricanrana on Uso, but appeared to tweak his knee in the process.

Priest's knee would play a factor in the finish as, while he was attempting to introduce Rhodes to the announce table, JD McDonagh appeared and swung the Money in the Bank briefcase at Rhodes, only to miss and hit Priest square in the injured knee. That led to teamwork from Uso and Rhodes back in the ring with Uso holding Balor as Rhodes hit a Cody Cutter that came across a lot like a 1D for the 1-2-3.