GUNTHER Outlasts Jey Uso, Retains World Heavyweight Title In WWE SNME Main Event

GUNTHER will continue his reign as World Heavyweight Champion after defeating "Main Event" Jey Uso on "WWE Saturday Night's Main Event." After Uso challenged GUNTHER, the champion attempted to blow him off in a face-to-face confrontation as "just a really good tag team wrestler," giving Uso something to prove at the NBC special, but the master of "YEET!" just couldn't get it done, despite his best effort.

The champion immediately went after Uso when the bell rang. With Uso seated on the top rope, GUNTHER chopped him so hard, he lost his balance and fell out of the ring. After a commercial, GUNTHER hit a big powerbomb after a double missile dropkick, but Uso kicked out. Uso did his best throughout the match to keep up with GUNTHER and regain momentum after GUNTHER took him off his feet.

At one point, Uso got GUNTHER up for a powerbomb of his own, followed by a spear, but the champion kicked out. He hit a superkick and another spear after GUNTHER got to his feet, and hit the Uso Splash, but GUNTHER kicked out at two and a half. When Uso went for a third spear, GUNTHER caught him, got him up for two back-to-back powerbombs, and pinned Uso for the victory.