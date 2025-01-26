WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Live Coverage 1/25 - Three Titles On The Line, Jacob Fatu Faces Braun Strowman

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25, 2025, coming to you live from the Frost Bank Arena in San Antonio, Texas!

GUNTHER will be putting the World Heavyweight Championship on the line for the first time on television since retaining against Damian Priest and Judgment Day's Finn Balor in a Triple Threat Match during the previous Saturday Night's Main Event as he defends against Jey Uso. GUNTHER and Jey have come face-to-face with one another in a couple of verbal confrontations over the past couple of weeks on "WWE Raw", with the former making it clear that he doesn't take the latter as a serious threat to his championship.

Rhea Ripley will be putting the WWE Women's World Championship on the line for the first time ever since dethroning Liv Morgan on the January 6 edition of "Raw" as she defends against Nia Jax. Ripley and Jax initially encountered one another two weeks ago on "Raw" in a physical confrontation that also involved Bayley, leading Ripley to challenge Jax to a title match last week following a second major brawl between the two of them.

Bron Breakker will be putting the Intercontinental Championship on the line on WWE programming for the first time since retaining against Ludwig Kaiser on the December 16 episode of "Raw" as he defends against Sheamus. The two men have no shortage of history against one another, with Sheamus previously unsuccessfully challenging Breakker on the November 18, 2024 episode of "Raw" that ultimately ended in a disqualification and in a Triple Threat Match at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 that also involved the aforementioned Kaiser.

Just one week before they battle it out in a Ladder Match at WWE Royal Rumble for the Undisputed WWE Championship, titleholder Cody Rhodes and challenger Kevin Owens will be putting pen-to-paper for the match tonight. WWE Hall of Famer and hometown hero Shawn Michaels is set to oversee the proceedings due to the increased number of brawls between Rhodes and Owens over the course of the past few weeks on "WWE SmackDown".

Additionally, Jacob Fatu will be competing in his first match since he and Tama Tonga defeated Cody Rhodes and Jimmy Uso on the January 10 episode of "SmackDown" as he faces Braun Strowman following a physical confrontation between the two, Tonga, Solo Sikoa, and LA Knight on the January 17 episode of "SmackDown".