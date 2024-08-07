John Cena Opens Up About 2025 WWE Retirement Tour

At Money in the Bank in July, John Cena officially announced that he will be retiring from in-ring competition next year, stating that both the 2025 Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 41 will be his last in-ring appearance at both shows, and that he plans to finish his retirement tour in December. The 16-time World Champion has now gone into further detail about his final run in WWE. Speaking with "extraTV," Cena expressed how thankful he is to be able to compete for a full year in good health, and described wanting to inform the audience in advance about his retirement to avoid the announcement coming as a shock.

"Not bittersweet for me it's going to be fun. I'm so grateful that I'm in a position where I still have my health, and I'm able to carve out a large section of time and perform for a year from January until December and give everyone also a heads up ... this is my way for an audience that has made me who I am after 22 to 23 years of investment to say hey I'm going to give you six months that's your warning, and then in January we're going on tour and then in December I'm hanging them up."

At Money in the Bank, Cena also announced that he will be featured on the very first "WWE Raw" on Netflix this coming January, while also answering questions about his involvement in WWE following his in-ring retirement.

