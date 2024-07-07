John Cena On Whether He'll Remain In WWE Following In-Ring Retirement

At WWE Money in the Bank, John Cena announced that he will be closing the chapter on his in-ring career in 2025. As revealed on the Money in the Bank post-show press conference, though, Cena plans to remain within the WWE family, in a non-wrestling capacity, well beyond next year.

"Part of this business plan that I proposed and [WWE] accepted was me remaining in the WWE family in some capacity for an extended time to come," Cena said. "I've always said to the audience that the WWE is my home, and I love it, and just because I physically feel I'm at my end, doesn't mean I need to distance myself from something I love. I have passion for this business. I still watch Money in the Bank and yell at the screen and yell at the guys for what they're doing or what they could be doing. I feel I have some wisdom locked up here that could be of some value."

The Cena retirement tour will officially kick off in January 2025, with its ending point currently penciled in for December of the same year. In his address to the press, Cena noted that this tour will feature 30-40 dates, including the 2025 Royal Rumble, 2025 Elimination Chamber, and the WrestleMania 41 premium live event in Las Vegas. Cena also expressed interest in taking part in the first ever "WWE Raw" on Netflix, which is slated for January.

Cena last wrestled on the April 8 episode of "Raw," marking a tag team victory alongside the WWE World Tag Team Champions at the time, The Miz and R-Truth.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.