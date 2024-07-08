WWE's John Cena Explains Why 2025 Is The Perfect Time For Him To Retire

This past Saturday at WWE Money in the Bank, John Cena shockingly announced that he will be officially retiring as a wrestler next year. Cena went into detail about WrestleMania 41 being the last time he'll ever compete at the "Grandest Stage Of Them All" but did clarify that he aims to wrestle throughout the entirety of 2025. The 16-time World Champion also teased being at the Royal Rumble and the Elimination Chamber next year, stating that he intends to make one final appearance at those events as well.

Speaking at the Money in the Bank 2024 Post Show, Cena explained why 2025 feels like the right time to call it quits. He also mentioned that he's grateful WWE and himself were both on the same page on how to handle his retirement.

"I approached the WWE with this idea and they kind of initiated the talks that this would be a great span of time if we were ever going to do it. Gosh, this is no thanks to me but the business is at incredible heights of popularity and awareness. There are some really big things going on, especially the Netflix debut, which is very important and I take pride in still being an individual that they can call up and say, 'Hey, remember that idea you were talking about? We think the time is now.' So, that really warms my heart."

Cena continued to explain that both himself and WWE want this final run to bring everybody together and bond over the journey towards his retirement while aiming to tell the story in the best way possible. Furthermore, Cena insists that his in-ring retirement will be permanent, but he still has goals he wants to achieve before he retires.



