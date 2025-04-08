WWE Raw Ratings & Viewership Report: 3/31/2025

After two consecutive weeks of "WWE Raw" opening with John Cena cutting a promo, followed by Cody Rhodes interrupting him, only for the two not to come to blows, it was safe to wonder if some fans were beginning to get restless with the top WrestleMania storyline. At least in terms of viewership, however, Netflix numbers showed that "Raw" was staying consistent, hovering at 3 million views over the week, and suggesting that would remain the case for Cena and Rhodes' next interaction on March 31.

As it turns out, that wasn't quite the case. Wrestlenomics reports that the March 31 "Raw" drew 2.9 million views over the course of the week, along with 5.9 million hours viewed. While hours viewed was up from the 5.6 million hours viewed on March 24, the total views was down from 3 million. This was the second consecutive week "Raw" saw a slight dip in their total views, and the first week "Raw" didn't draw 3 million views or more since Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber on March 1.

The biggest decline "Raw" saw, however, was in Netflix's weekly ratings, where the program had found itself ranked in the top five, both worldwide and in the United States, the prior two weeks. That wasn't the case this time, with "Raw" remaining in the top ten, but falling to 8th globally, and 6th in the US. It was the lowest "Raw" found itself ranked in either list since February 24, the last "Raw" prior to Cena's turn.

Cena and Rhodes' confrontation played about a bit differently than previous weeks. Both got personal with one another, with Vince McMahon, Tony Khan, and The Rock being referenced, before Rhodes laid out Cena with a Cross Rhodes, earning some retribution for Cena's Elimination Chamber attack.