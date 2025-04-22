Former US Champion Rusev (Fka AEW Star Miro) Returns To WWE On Raw After WrestleMania

Rusev, formerly known as AEW's Miro, made his return to WWE after five years during the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania.

After winning the World Tag Team Championship from the War Raiders during WrestleMania on Saturday, the New Day emerged on Monday to address Las Vegas as the newly-minted champions.

They were interrupted by Maxxine Dupri alongside Otis and Akira Tozawa, bringing up that the last time the New Day had faced the Alpha Academy they lost in just over a minute. She asked them to put their titles on the line, and when they refused called them the "Minute Men" prompting them to relent. But as they shaped up for the bell to ring the lights went out to precede the surprise return of Rusev.

He emerged with new music to his previous run and came bombarding down the ramp, prompting the New Day to scarper away from the ring while Otis and Tozawa remained. Tozawa was quickly dispatched by Rusev and for a moment there was a teasing staredown between the Bulgarian and Otis, but as the latter tore his shirt off the former rocked him with a headkick, followed up by the Machka Kick to put him down and lock him in the Accolade.

Rusev's return comes two months after it was first reported he had departed AEW, having spent the five years of his post-WWE career with the promotion. Prior to wrestling in Qatar in February this year, Rusev had last wrestled for AEW in December 2023. This was the first time he had gotten physical on TV since then.