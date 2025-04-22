Former IC Champ Aligns With Seth Rollins & Paul Heyman On WWE Raw After WrestleMania

On WrestleMania 41 Saturday, Paul Heyman aligned himself with a Visionary. On Monday's post-WrestleMania episode of "WWE Raw," said Visionary, Seth "Freakin'" Rollins, appeared in the main event segment, with Heyman in tow. After flattening CM Punk and levelling Roman Reigns, Rollins ended the night with Heyman on one side and a new protege on the other: Bron Breakker.

The Vegas crowd led themselves in song as Rollins entered into the ring, and after some lengthy rounds of "CM Punk" and "OTC" chants, Rollins introduced himself as the man who robbed Punk of a best friend and Roman of a Wise Man. His diabolical words were only stopped by the signature static of "Cult of Personality," and Vegas erupted in cheers as Punk walked out with bandages wrapped around his knuckles, looking for a fight.

Rollins and Punk began slugging at each other, with Rollins quickly gaining the upper hand to flatten the "Second City Saint." For a moment, it seemed as if Rollins' victory over Punk was to be the end of "Raw," but Vegas lit up in blue as the copyright credits rolled. The "Original Tribal Chief" made his entrance, and charged to the ring to brawl with Rollins.

As Reigns knocked Rollins out of the ring, his attention quickly turned to one former Wise Man. Reigns saw red as he delivered a Superman Punch to the WWE Hall of Famer, and, unsatisfied with his carnage, lined Heyman up for a Spear. His attempt, however, was stopped in its tracks by yet another spear from a hooded Breakker, who quickly laid waste to the "Original Tribal Chief" on the outside. After Breakker sent Reigns through the barricade, Rollins nearly decapitated Punk with a Stomp.

"Raw" officially ended with Rollins arm-in-arm with both Breakker and Heyman, perhaps implying the start of a new faction.