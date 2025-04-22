Stephanie Vaquer WWE Main Roster Debut Match Vs. IYO SKY Ends By Interference On Raw

"WWE NXT" Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer made her main roster debut on Monday when she challenged Women's World Champion IYO SKY out of respect on "WWE Raw," but the match was interrupted by more "NXT" talent and one of the women SKY defeated at WrestleMania. SKY came out to celebrate her victory over Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley in the opening match of night two of "The Showcase of the Immortals."

As she was thanking the fans, Vaquer came out to congratulate the champion. She introduced herself as "La Primera" and said she wanted to tell SKY that she was amazing and the best. Vaquer said she was there to fight with the best of the best, and SKY accepted the challenge. General Manager Adam Pearce came out and made the match official.

The women battled back and forth with SKY missing an Over the Moonsault and Vaquer hitting the Devil's Kiss to the delight of the Las Vegas crowd. After SKY and Vaquer crashed to the mat off a Spanish Fly from the top rope, both tried to regain their composure, but Roxanne Perez appeared and tackled SKY, causing the disqualification. As Vaquer and Perez argued, former NXT Women's Champion Giulia came out and took out Vaquer.

Ripley's music hit and she came to the aid of SKY and stared Giulia down in the middle of the ring. She then grabbed SKY's title, but handed it back with a warning to the champion that she was coming after the gold once again.