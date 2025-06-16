WWE Raw Results 6/16 - We Hear From Bayley, Liv Morgan Collides With Kairi Sane & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on June 16, 2025, coming to you live from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin!

After dethroning Lyra Valkyria as Women's Intercontinental Champion at WWE Money In The Bank on June 7, Becky Lynch appeared on last Monday's edition of "Raw" with messages for both Valkyria herself and the WWE Universe. This prompted Valkyria to appear in order to distract Lynch and allow for Bayley to get the better of her by blindsiding her with an attack. Following such events, Bayley will be making an appearance on tonight's show with something on her mind to share for Lynch.

One half of the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan will be competing in action as she goes one-on-one with Damage CTRL member Kairi Sane. Not only did Morgan and Sane encounter one another last Monday when they squared off in a in a Fatal Four-Way First Round Queen Of The Ring Match that also involved Rhea Ripley and Roxanne Perez (who emerged as the winner of the match), but Morgan also found herself involved in a tense verbal confrontation with WWE Hall Of Famer Nikki Bella later that same night that turned physical.

The final two first round matches in the 2025 King and Queen Of The Ring Tournaments are set to be held, as Jey Uso, Rusev, Sheamus, and Bronson Reed square off in a Fatal Four-Way First Round Match while Stephanie Vaquer, Ivy Nile, the other half of the Women's Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez, and the returning Asuka collide in another Fatal Four-Way First Round Match. The winners of tonight's matches will be facing Cody Rhodes and Alexa Bliss in the semifinals of the King and Queen Of The Ring Tournaments respectively, with Sami Zayn taking on Randy Orton and Jade Cargill going head-to-head with the aforementioned Perez on the other side of the respective brackets.

Additionally, new World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER will be appearing on tonight's show with something on his mind to share after dethroning the aforementioned Jey last Monday.