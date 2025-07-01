Big E Clowns Former Teammates The New Day After WWE Raw Tag Title Loss

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh were in high spirits on Monday after defeating The New Day's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston for the WWE World Tag Team Championships. Perhaps even happier is Big E, who endured a shocking betrayal at the hands of Kingston and Woods amidst their ten-year group reunion back in December.

"Real solemn day in my household. So many tears were shed over that," Big E joked on the "Raw Recap." "Actually, I don't know if you saw my Twitter, but I sent out a Seinfeld gif [saying] 'That's a shame.' That's a real shame. I'm real broken up about that, but look, they had a fantastic match. I thoroughly enjoyed that match. The New Day busting out the Midnight Hour, which worked when I was around. Does not work when they use it . Very, very strange.

"But look, shout out to the Judgment Day. Right now, they are once again draped in gold. Very successful. Seeing the official addition of Roxanne [Perez] to the group as well. A lot going very well for the Judgment Day once again."

Since turning on Big E, Woods and Kingston have faced a mountain of disapproval from the WWE Universe, their colleagues, and even their own family members. Still, they managed to secure tag team gold with a win over the War Raiders at WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Woods and Kingston successfully defended the WWE World Tag Team Championships once — in a triple threat against the Creed Brothers and War Raiders — before losing them on this week's episode of "WWE Raw."

