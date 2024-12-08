Kofi Kingston Breaks Silence About Remarks New Day Made To Big E On WWE Raw

Kofi Kingston shocked the WWE Universe alongside Xavier Woods when the pair turned heel on fellow New Day member Big E on "WWE Raw." On the group's 10-year anniversary, Big E returned to attempt to bring Woods and Kingston, who had been arguing for weeks, back together, when they appeared to be splitting up. Instead of coming together in a "kumbaya" moment, Woods and Kingston kicked Big E out of the group. Kingston has since appeared on the "Battleground Podcast" to discuss the breakup.

"E's the one that could have been back with us a lot sooner than the four months or the five months that everybody watched us deteriorate," said Kingston. "The number of people that wanted me and Woods to turn on each other is disgusting because we have done nothing but embody just what the prototypical version of what brotherhood is supposed to be like: Friendship."

Kingston said that he and Woods are doing this for the people and they're trying to be a shining example of what brotherhood, friendship, and selflessness is supposed to be like. He explained that the New Day is supposed to be a group first and foremost, and that even comes to Big E's broken neck.

"We sacrificed time with our families for the group... I've missed a lot of things because I'm out there making the group's name as big as it can possibly be... Yes, Big E broke his neck, but like I said, so what? That doesn't qualify as something that gives you an asterisk to put yourself over the group. People don't want to hear that, but that's where our angst comes from."

Kingston said that without the fans, the WWE Universe doesn't exist, and their fans are important. But, he and Woods don't care about the opinions of others as they are the only ones in the situation and know all the facts.