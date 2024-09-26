WWE Star Big E Offers Injury Update After Stem Cell Treatment For Broken Neck

It has been more than 30 months since former WWE Champion Big E (AKA Ettore Ewen) suffered injuries to his neck and spine during a match on "WWE SmackDown." In the time since, Ewen has offered many updates on his condition, including being public about the very real possibility that he may never wrestle again.

Advertisement

During a recent interview with Sports Talk Philly, Ewen revealed that he underwent stem cell treatment several months ago and he hopes the process will help his recovery along. The wrestler doesn't deal with pain from the injuries on a regular basis, which is good, but that also makes it difficult for Ewen to judge whether or not he could get back in the ring safely. Another meeting with doctors should provide more information on that prospect in the near future.

"I get scans again in another three-to-six months, and if they look great and the doctors say it's healthy for me to go back, then that's something where we'll sit down and talk about it," Ewen said. "I try not to spend too much time worrying about things I can't control. It's nice to know that if I get the opportunity to get back in the ring, and I can do it healthily, then let's do that. Let's attack it fully. But if not, I know exactly what I want to do, and I'm excited about that path, too."

Advertisement

Since he's been away from the ring, Ewen has kept busy with other duties on top of his injury rehabilitation. In addition to serving a role as an emcee for the USFL's Michigan Panthers, Ewen also produced an animated short film titled Bridges, focusing on the story of civil rights activist Ruby Bridges.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Sports Talk Philly with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.