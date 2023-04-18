WWE's Big E To Serve As Official Home Game Emcee For USFL's Michigan Panthers

It's now been over a year since fans last saw Big E in a wrestling ring, after the former WWE Champion suffered a broken neck during a match. But while there's still no firm word on when, or even if, Big E will be making a return, the New Day member has been keeping plenty busy outside of the ring. And he's now adding another activity to his list.

Earlier on Tuesday, the USFL's Michigan Panthers announced via a press release that Big E would be serving as the team's official emcee for all of the Panthers' home games this season. He will begin his duties at the Panthers' home opener on April 30 and will serve in the role until June 18, when the Panthers will hold a WWE Superstars night.

"I am excited to join forces with the USFL and the Panthers as the team returns to Michigan," Big E said in a statement. "Detroit has some of the best fans in the world and I look forward to connecting with them at Ford Field, the host of SummerSlam this August."

Big E's involvement with the Panthers certainly does seem to tie in with SummerSlam, which as noted by the WWE star will take place in the home of the Panthers and the NFL's Detroit Lions, Ford Field, on August 5. As such, it can be reasonably expected that Big E will not be the only WWE star on hand for WWE Superstars Night this June, and that other WWE stars may get involved with the team as the season progresses.

The Panthers kicked off their season on the road this past Sunday, defeating the Houston Gamblers 29-13.