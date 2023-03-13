Big E Not Worrying About Whether Or Not He'll Wrestle Again, Says 'Life Is A Gift'

It's been a full year since Big E was injured in the ring, suffering a broken neck. While he's made plenty of strides since in his recovery, whether or not he'll be able to ever wrestle again remains up in the air. Catching up with TMZ over the weekend, the former WWE Champion isn't sweating it one way or the other.

"I mean, I just wanna make the best decision," Big E said. "I gotta see what the scans say, and then talk to doctors and go from there."

He's not looking to rush back into things one way or the other. So in terms of resuming any sort of wrestling training again, he'll cross that bridge when he comes to it. And while his mindset on the matter certainly isn't one of indifference, Big E does seems content. "No, no anxiety at all man. Everything is impermanent," he continued. "So if it comes to an end, cool. It doesn't, cool. What will be, will be. I'm good with whatever."

Big E was the source of a good amount of the power and positivity behind The New Day, which is responsible for eight reigns as a World Tag Team Champion. So when pressed to deliver a message to others who may be going through similar circumstances, he responded as only he would. "Life will always give you twists and turns that you don't anticipate and it's just about doing the best you can with what you got," he declared. "But man, life is a gift."

