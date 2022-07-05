It’s been a little over a week since Big E revealed he could perform certain movements following the removal of the neck brace he has worn since suffering a broken neck earlier this year. Now the former WWE Champion has provided a new update regarding his condition.

As with most situations, however, Big E’s July 4 tweet about his road to recovery had a bit of good news and a bit of bad news.

“Update!” Big E tweeted. “My C1 isn’t ossifying (forming bone) quite yet. The current plan is to get more scans at the one-year mark & see how it’s progressing. The great news is I feel tremendous & surgery is off the table.”

Big E has been out of action since March 11, 2022, when he landed on his head outside of the ring while taking a belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland. He was rushed to the hospital, where it was determined he had fractured his C1 and C6 vertebrae, but avoided surgery as there was no spinal cord or ligament damage. Just days later, Big E was released from the hospital and posted video footage of him walking around his neighborhood to reassure fans he was okay.

This is unfortunately not the first update Big E has provided revealing that his C1 vertebrae weren’t healing as quickly as he would like. In May, the New Day member revealed he would be keeping his neckbrace on an additional 4-6 weeks to help the C1 vertebrae heal, with the hopes of also avoiding fusion surgery. He would later post a video of him throwing the neckbrace in the trash in early June.

Despite the injury, Big E has kept in good spirits overall and has even made a few public appearances. He most notably was seen at Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, joining Titus O’Neil to cheer on the Tampa Bay Lightning en route to a 4-1 victory over the New York Rangers.

