Big E has remained positive since breaking his neck months ago on “SmackDown.” Now, it appears that positivity may be coming back around to him as the former WWE Champion saw his hometown NHL team light up the net in a key playoff game last night. Big E, wearing his neck brace, accompanied fellow WWE colleague Titus O’Neil to the NHL Eastern Conference Finals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the Tampa Bay Lighting played host to the New York Rangers.

It was game four of the series and Tampa Bay ended up “feeling the power” to push past New York to win the game 4-1. The series is now tied 2-2 and Big E may be the franchise’s good luck charm. O’Neil shared the following photos on Twitter celebrating the win and enjoying the presence of his friend:

.@TBLightning WHAT A NIGHT and WHAT A WIN!! ❤️#GoBolts so great that my guy @WWEBigE was able to come join us tonight 😎 pic.twitter.com/u7YCJzfMbx — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) June 8, 2022

Big E suffered a broken neck back on the March 11 episode of “SmackDown” when Ridge Holland gave the former New Day member a belly-to-belly suplex on the outside of the ring. The spot immediately looked concerning as Big E landed directly on his head and medics quickly attended to him. Big E was placed on a stretcher and rushed to the hospital. The star put fans at ease the following day noting that he didn’t suffer any long-term damage to his neck or spine and the injury wouldn’t require surgery. Big E later did confirm that he narrowly escaped some very severe injuries.

“Had my first doctor’s appointment and learning (because of the C1 fracture) I narrowly escaped a stroke, paralysis or death is very sobering. Life feels even more precious and valuable now,” Big E tweeted.

Had my first doctor’s appointment and learning (because of the C1 fracture) I narrowly escaped a stroke, paralysis or death is very sobering. Life feels even more precious and valuable now. — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) March 22, 2022

The latest update occurred in early May when Big E stated that the healing process wasn’t going as expected and he’d need to spend further time in a neck brace to avoid fusion surgery. As always, Big E kept positive about the whole situation.

“For those desirous of an update, my C1 apparently isn’t healing optimally. I’ll spend another 4-6 weeks in a brace in hopes that I can avoid a fusion. But don’t you fret! I’ve got a tremendous support system & what shall be shall be.”

For those desirous of an update, my C1 apparently isn’t healing optimally. I’ll spend another 4-6 weeks in a brace in hopes that I can avoid a fusion. But don’t you fret! I’ve got a tremendous support system & what shall be shall be. — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) May 6, 2022

