As noted, Big E suffered a broken neck during a tag team match featuring Kofi Kingston and E vs. Ridge Holland and Sheamus on last night’s WWE SmackDown.

There was a spot where Holland tossed Big E at ringside with a belly-to-belly suplex and in the process, the New Day star landed on his head. Medics immediately came over and tended to Big E while Kingston finished the match.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reports that amongst the “several” members of the roster that came to visit Big E in the hospital, Ridge Holland was present to check on the former WWE Champion

“Ridge Holland visited Big E in the hospital to check on him last night. Several members of the roster also joined. Big E is a beloved fella,” he writes.

E later took to Twitter and posted a selfie video to give an update on how he is feeling after the injury. The WWE superstar, known for his positivity and uplifting attitude, seemed to remain in good spirits despite the circumstances.

“I can’t thank all of you beautiful people enough, for all of your concern, and your messages, it’s very heart-warming,” Big E said. “I can move all my digits [fingers], you see that? That’s nice, it’s always a good thing. Strength feels fine, but unfortunately, right now, they tell me my neck is broken. So there’s that.

“But once again, thank you, everybody. I’m gonna be alright, I’ll be good. Don’t worry, go to sleep, don’t worry about ol’ me. But for real, thank you and I appreciate all of you, for real.”

