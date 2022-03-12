Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* What’s next for Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair?

* WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is advertised to appear

* Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi in a non-title match

