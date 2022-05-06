Big E took to Twitter this morning to provide an update on his recovery from a broken neck.

The former WWE Champion revealed his recovery may be taking a little longer than expected, stating that his C1 isn’t “healing optimally” and that he will need to spend another 4-6 weeks in a neck brace to avoid fusion surgery.

For those desirous of an update, my C1 apparently isn’t healing optimally. I’ll spend another 4-6 weeks in a brace in hopes that I can avoid a fusion. But don’t you fret! I’ve got a tremendous support system & what shall be shall be.

Following his neck injury on the March 11 episode of SmackDown, Big E confirmed that he didn’t suffer any spinal cord or ligament damage, and therefore would not require surgery. At the time, Big E explained that his C1 and C6 vertebrae were fractured. He was expected to heal completely within 8-12 weeks, the regular recovery time for a fractured neck.

Within a week of his neck fracture, Big E posted a video of himself walking around his neighborhood, which was viewed as a positive step in his recovery process.

Later in March, Big E revealed that his doctor informed him that he “narrowly escaped a stroke, paralysis or death.”

You can see Big E’s latest tweet below.

For those desirous of an update, my C1 apparently isn’t healing optimally. I’ll spend another 4-6 weeks in a brace in hopes that I can avoid a fusion. But don’t you fret! I’ve got a tremendous support system & what shall be shall be. — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) May 6, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]