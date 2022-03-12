As seen in the video below, former WWE Champion Big E has posted a new video to social media that gives insight into the extent of his broken neck.

“So, I got some really good news, uh, all things considered,” Big E begins. “The C1 and C6 are indeed fractured, not displacement though which is a very good thing. And I don’t have any damage to my spinal cord, no ligament damage, and no surgery which I’m very thankful for.

“And a pro tip: if you’re going to break your neck, do it in Birmingham. They’ve been great, everyone here at UAB has been great. But for real, it’s meant a ton to me that so many of you have been so kind and reached out, stopped in to see me, texted me,” he said while almost getting emotional. “I know I sound like a broken record but I feel very grateful, and I’m going to be alright.”

As noted last night, there was a spot during a tag team match on SmackDown where Ridge Holland delivered a belly-to-belly suplex to Big E at ringside. In the process, the New Day star landed on his head and medics immediately came over to tend to Big E while Kingston finished the match.

It was later noted that “several” members of the WWE roster came to visit Big E in the hospital, including Ridge Holland.

You can see the full video below:

