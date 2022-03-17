Big E is up and walking around.

The former WWE Champion posted a video on Twitter today showing him walking around his neighborhood while giving fans a largely positive update on his condition and state of mind. The video comes less than a week after Big E suffered a broken neck while wrestling on WWE Friday Night Smackdown.

“I’m just here to provide a brief life update,” Big E said. “Right now I’m walking around my neighborhood. It’s about 80 degrees, not a cloud in the sky. I’m wearing this match Street Fighter inspired fit. And life is good. I’ve got breath in my lungs. It’s a beautiful day, I’ve got my little taco meat out, a little chest hair, that’s what I call my little taco meat. So that’s my life. That’s what’s going on in my life. My neck might be broken, but my heart is still there I think. Yeah, it’s still in there.”

Big E suffered his injury after landing on his head taking a Belly to Belly suplex from Ridge Holland. The freak accident led to Big E being taken out on a stretcher and to the local hospital, where it was revealed he suffered non displacement fractures in his C1 and C6 vertebrae, though there were no spinal or ligament injuries.

Due the lack of damage to his spinal chord or ligaments, he will not have to undergo any surgery repair any of the damage caused by the injury. There is no word still on a recovery time for Big E or when he’ll be able to return to the ring. He returned home from the hospital just a few days ago.

