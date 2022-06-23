It’s been more than three months since Big E suffered a broken neck and fractures to his C1 and C6 vertebrae on “SmackDown” following a belly-to-belly suplex performed by Ridge Holland outside the ring. Last night, the former WWE Champion shared “the power of positivity” and provided a major update on his current recovery status.

Responding to a tweet from a fan, Big E posted a video which showed him without his neck brace for the first time since the accident occurred in March. The 36-year-old even went as far as excitedly showcasing a number of movements with his neck, displaying that he is on the road to being mended. Big E stated that fans “don’t need to worry about him” and the “he’s good” as his recovery continues.

In the aftermath of the accident, which narrowly saw him avoid paralysis and potentially death, Big E revealed that there were no spinal or ligament injuries, meaning the New Day member did not require surgery. He eventually returned home from hospital after a short stay at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital. Days later, Big E posted a video on his Twitter account walking around his neighborhood, providing an update to fans.

Big E began his run with WWE in December 2009, debuting under the longer name Big E Langston and performing for WWE’s developmental brand at the time, Florida Championship Wrestling. Once FCW had been rebranded to “NXT,” he captured the “NXT” Championship as a babyface in December 2012 (a match that aired on television on January 9, 2013), before debuting on “Raw” that same month as a heel, aligning with Dolph Ziggler and AJ Lee and not bringing the title to the show.

Big E ultimately lost the “NXT” Championship to Bo Dallas and set off on a new journey with the shorter name of Big E, becoming Intercontinental Champion and eventually forming The New Day with Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods in the summer of 2014. The trio went on to become multi-time “Raw” and “SmackDown” Tag Team Champions before Big E became WWE Champion on “Raw” in September 2021 after cashing-in his Money in the Bank briefcase. He lost the prestigious championship to Brock Lesnar in a “Fatal 5-Way” Match at WWE Day 1 earlier this year, and was performing on “SmackDown” up until the time of his accident.

