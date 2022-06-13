If Big E’s latest Instagram story is any indication of how his recovery is going, things seem to be looking up for the former WWE Champion.

Earlier today, E posted a clip to his Instagram story that shows a neck brace being tossed into an open trash can. The brace collides with an empty plastic jug, a food prep container, and other garbage before coming to a rest at the top.

It’s been a little over 3 months since E suffered a broken neck during a tag team match on WWE “SmackDown”. The March 11, 2022 edition of the Blue Brand saw The New Day’s Kofi Kingston & Big E against The Brawling Brutes’ Ridge Holland & Sheamus when, during a belly-to-belly suplex on the outside of the ring from Holland to E, Big E landed on his neck and was immediately attended to by WWE medics.

In a video posted the following morning by the optimistic WWE star, E cited that his “C1 and C6 [were] indeed fractured, not displacement though which is a very good thing. And I don’t have any damage to my spinal cord, no ligament damage, and no surgery which I’m very thankful for.”

It was also noted in a report around the time of the injury that “several” members of the WWE roster came to visit Big E in the hospital after he was admitted, including Ridge Holland. While away from active competition, E has stayed busy by attending NHL Playoff games and was also featured on the Nickelodeon Show, “Side Hustle”, a project he guest-starred on prior to the injury.

The full video of Big E’s neck brace being tossed in the trash can be seen at this link. An image from the video is below:

