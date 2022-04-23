Big E is keeping busy while being sidelined from WWE due to his recent neck injury. As seen in the clip below, the former WWE Champion will be a guest star on the Nickelodeon show Side Hustle this upcoming Thursday, April 28, at 7:30 p.m. EST.

The episode, titled Flex to the Future, follows the principal characters of the show Lex (Jules LeBlanc), Presley (Jayden Bartels), and Munchy (Isaiah Crews) as they’re invited to a movie premiere. But several obstacles including dueling outfits, a snake named Jake, and their race against the clock might keep the kids from making the red carpet after all.

Big E has done various voice work and acting in the past, including the voice work he did on the show Lazor Wulf. Alongside his fellow New Day teammates Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, Big E also starred in the Netflix interactive movie, Escape the Undertaker.

As we’ve noted, Big E suffered a broken neck during the March 11 edition of SmackDown on FOX in Birmingham, AL after taking a belly-to-belly throw from Ridge Holland at ringside. He was stretchered away from the ringside area, and then taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Big E announced that same night that he suffered a broken neck when taking the move from Holland. He later announced that he fractured his C1 vertebrae and his C6 vertebrae, but would not need surgery. He also confirmed that there was no damage to his spinal cord and no ligament damage.

You can see the preview for this week’s Side Hustle below:

I had so much fun doing this! Please lay your eyes upon Side Hustle next Thursday 4/28 at 7:30p on @Nickelodeon! pic.twitter.com/Jx6QwVdr2t — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) April 22, 2022

