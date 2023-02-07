WWE Returning To Michigan For SummerSlam 2023

WWE announced Tuesday that this year's SummerSlam would be returning to Detroit, taking place on Saturday, August 5, at Ford Field — the site of WrestleMania 23 — marking the first WWE event at the venue since 2007. Michigan has been home to some other major WWE events in the past as, 30 years ago, SummerSlam was held at The Place of Auburn Hills, and the legendary WrestleMania III occurred at the Pontiac Silverdome.

"Landing WWE SummerSlam at Ford Field is a signature win for Detroit and continues the momentum of the Detroit Sports Commission in attracting major sporting events to the region," said Detroit Sports Commission Executive Director Dave Beachnau in a press release. "Metro Detroit enjoys a special place in WWE history and has produced many iconic moments. Thank you to the entire WWE family for entrusting us with this incredible opportunity, and we look forward to delivering a first-class experience."

SummerSlam '93 was headlined by Yokozuna defending the WWF Championship against Lex Luger. Luger won the match but via countout, allowing the champion to retain his title. Additionally, Bret Hart and Jerry Lawler's first match in WWE took place on that card with Lawler walking away with a disqualification victory. He had initially lost, but the referee's decision was reversed when "The Hitman" refused to release the Sharpshooter. Also, in a Rest In Peace match, it was The Undertaker emerging victorious in his battle with Giant Gonzalez, and Michigan's own Steiner Brothers successfully defended the WWF Tag Team Championship against challengers The Heavenly Bodies.