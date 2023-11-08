WWE's Big E Discusses His Short Film Project Bridges

Former WWE Champion Big E (real name Ettore Ewen) hasn't wrestled since breaking his neck in early 2022, with some doubt that he'll ever be able to return to the ring. However, Ewen has been staying quite busy in his time off, including with a short film project titled "Bridges." Appearing on "UnDrafted AllStarz Podcast Show," Big E revealed some details regarding the project and why he feels passionately about it.

"To give you the backstory — so George Floyd happens, and a lot of us are sitting with these emotions," Ewen said. "I had so many of my friends I was reaching out to, and we would talk about run-ins with the police. We would talk about all the things we dealt with."

Ewen stated that was very aware of the platform he held as a pro wrestler and he had a desire to do something positive. With that in mind, the WWE star contacted artist and regular New Day ring gear designer Jonathan Davenport to create wrestling gear featuring Black historical figures in the art style of "Schoolhouse Rock." After hearing from many of his non-Black friends who saw the gear and wanted to learn more about the inspiration, Ewen decided to go even further with spreading his message.

"I thought, 'Let me use this opportunity to tell this story,'" Ewen continued. "Eventually I sat down with Johnny Davenport, who wrote and directed our short film, and with Andreas Hale, and we made this — to me — a short film that I just really love."