Finn Balor & JD McDonagh Beat New Day, Win WWE World Tag Belts To Huge Reaction On Raw

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh brought further gold to the Judgment Day with a win over The New Day during "WWE Raw."

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston had held the titles for 73 days as they made only their second defense against former champions Balor and McDonagh, with the pressure on the challengers to join their fellow stablemates in holding gold; Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are currently the Women's Tag Team Champions, while Dominik Mysterio is the Intercontinental Champion.

Balor and Kingston started the bout in the ring, the former taking control to tag in McDonagh early. Balor also went on in the closing stretch to kick out of the Midnight Hour, further surviving a belt shot behind the referee's back – albeit with said referee late to make the count – before McDonagh tagged back in to deliver a Spanish Fly to Woods off the top rope. Kingston broke the subsequent pinfall, but he would be swiftly removed from the equation for McDonagh to deliver a moonsault to Woods, tagging in Balor to finish with a Coup de Grace for the win and the titles.

This is Balor and McDonagh's second reign with the titles, previously holding them for 175 days in 2024, and Balor's third tag title reign within the Judgment Day – previously the "WWE Raw" Tag titles alongside Damian Priest.