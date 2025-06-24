Backstage Update On How WWE Plans To Handle Women's Tag Titles With Liv Morgan Injured

WWE star Liv Morgan's recent injury has prompted WWE to change plans for her and her tag team partner, Raquel Rodriguez, and their Women's Tag Team titles.

As per "PWInsider Elite," WWE may replace Morgan with new Judgment Day member Roxanne Perez, and Perez will team with Rodriguez going forward. A recent report revealed that WWE had no plans to vacate the titles and instead had a replacement for Morgan in mind. On this week's "Raw," commentator Corey Graves announced that Morgan will be out for several months following her separated shoulder, with reports indicating that she would require surgery.

Some veteran stars like Tommy Dreamer and Rikishi have analyzed the injury, the former attributing it to overcompensating in one direction, while the latter blamed it on Morgan not taking the bump properly.

This is not the first time that a WWE Women's Tag Team Champion will be replaced by another star, as fellow Hall of Famer Trish Stratus replaced Lita, while Morgan herself also suffered an injury in 2023, which forced her and Rodriguez to vacate the titles. More recently, Naomi took Jade Cargill's place in her partnership with Bianca Belair when they were tag team champions, which laid the foundations for Naomi's current heel run, as it was later revealed that she injured Cargill.

Morgan's injury also, in a way, resulted in a match at Night of Champions to be postponed to another date, as Dominik Mysterio told RAW GM Adam Pearce that he, too, is injured like his on-screen partner. The Judgment Day star's match with AJ Styles will now take place on another date.