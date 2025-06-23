WWE Hall Of Famer Rikishi Says Liv Morgan Didn't Take Injury-Causing Bump Correctly

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan is currently on the shelf with an injured shoulder, which will require surgery, the result of a freak accident in a recent match with Kairi Sane. On a new episode of "Over The Top," WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi suggested that Morgan has a share of the blame for the accident.

"I kinda seen the slow motion of [the bump] and hopefully the students have trained and talked about these front bumps," Rikishi said, referring to the art of falling on one's face in wrestling. Rikishi has been training his students in front bumps recently. "A lot of us just concentrate on back bumps, so that front bump, I'm sad that it happened to Liv Morgan but she didn't take the correct front bump. When she [landed], her right arm was too far out front, and plus she lands on her elbows, but had she flattened out and took the bump on her forearms...[Had she turned] her face sideways, she would've just landed flat."

Rikishi believes bump Morgan took put too much pressure on her rotator cuff, causing the injury.

"That happened to me," Rikishi said, remembering his own shoulder injury during the 2000s. "It's one of those things. It's a freak accident, but at any given time, this validates what I say, 30 seconds can end your career."

As it stands, WWE has no plans to vacate the Women's Tag Titles, which Morgan shares with Raquel Rodriguez. There is currently no timetable for Morgan's return.