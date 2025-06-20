Backstage Report On Future Of WWE Women's Tag Titles After Liv Morgan Injury On Raw

It must feel like déjà vu for Liv Morgan, as two years ago, the former WWE Women's World Champion was out with a shoulder injury. Now, the current Women's Tag Team Champion suffered a separated shoulder, which will require surgery. With reports coming in that Morgan will be out indefinitely, what will happen to her and Raquel Rodriguez' tag team titles?

Based on reports made by PWInsider's Mike Johnson, the Women's Tag Team Titles will not be vacated as of today. There is a plan on what will happen next with the titles, but no additional information was mentioned as of this write up. Morgan and Rodriguez made history as the first female team to carry the championship titles on four separate occasions, with their most recent win coming immediately after WrestleMania 41 from the tag team they lost their titles to, Lyra Valkyria and the returning Becky Lynch. Rodriguez and Morgan defended their titles one time since recapturing them on the April 22 episode of "WWE NXT" against Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley.

Morgan separated her shoulder this past Monday on "WWE Raw," when her right elbow landed roughly on the mat while Kairi Sane executed a single-leg takedown. Immediately after her fall, Morgan clutched her arm and several WWE doctors walked her to the back. Before her injury, Morgan was on a roll. She basked in the glory of taking several potshots at WWE Hall of Famer and former two-time Divas Champion, Nikki Bella, in hopes it would lead to a match at Evolution in July. Although she was confident in her abilities in the ring, it appeared she was facing some unsteady grounds backstage, specifically, within her group, as Finn Balor invited Roxanne Perez to mingle with those within The Judgment Day, including Morgan's boy toy, Dominik Mysterio. Since returning at the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble, Morgan was a formidable champion and competitor, not only breaking ground in the women's tag team division, but also becoming the first-ever crowned WWE Women's Crown Jewel Champion while carrying the Women's World Championship.