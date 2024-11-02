WWE Crowns Inaugural Women's Crown Jewel Champion

Women's World Champion Liv Morgan survived not only WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax, but Ms. Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton to become the inaugural Women's Crown Jewel Champion at the premium live event on Saturday. Both competitors initially had no help at ringside, but Raquel Rodriguez and "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio would assist Morgan with her victory. The match started off with the women trading moves back-and-forth, with Morgan hitting a big DDT, but Jax following up with her own Samoan Drop, then another from the second rope.

Following Jax's big move, Stratton's music hit and she ran down the ramp with the briefcase. She attempted to give the case to the referee and cash in her contract, but Jax got out of the ring to confront her, and told her now wasn't the time, and to get out of there. Morgan attempted to capitalize, but Jax wasn't so easily rattled and got back in the ring. Stratton attempted to cash in again, but Rodriguez appeared and thwarted the attempt. Morgan and Rodriguez confronted Stratton outside of the ring, but Jax blasted them all, hitting Morgan and Rodriguez from behind.

Back in the ring, Mysterio threw in the briefcase to distract the referee, and Morgan was able to get out of harm's way when Rodriguez took out Jax with a kick. Morgan hit Oblivion for the victory. Paul "Triple H" Levesque entered the ring to congratulate Morgan and hand her the Crown Jewel Championship, which she posed with as she celebrated.

