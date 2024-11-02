WWE Crown Jewel Live Coverage 11/2 - Two Champion Vs. Champion Matches, The Bloodline Vs. Roman Reigns And The Usos

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for WWE Crown Jewel on November 2, 2024, coming to you live from the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at a special start time of 1 PM ET!

The first ever Men's and Women's Crown Jewel Champions will be determined, as Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes collides with World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER while Women's Champion Nia Jax goes head-to-head with Women's World Champion Liv Morgan in a pair of Champion vs. Champion matches. Morgan and Jax found themselves involved in a verbal confrontation during last night's edition of "SmackDown" before Morgan defeated Jax's ally Tiffany Stratton, while Rhodes and Randy Orton emerged victorious over GUNTHER and Ludwig Kaiser on the show.

Speaking of Orton, he will be competing in a match of his own as he goes one-on-one with Kevin Owens. Tensions between the two men have been on the rise over the course of the past few weeks, dating back to an attack Owens launched on the aforementioned Rhodes following WWE Bad Blood outside of the arena. Owens later blindsided Orton with an attack shortly after on the October 11 edition of "SmackDown", and things culminated last night when Owens attacked Orton with a chair following his and Rhodes' win.

Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso look to put an end to Solo Sikoa's time as "Tribal Chief" when they square off with him and his Bloodline stablemates Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga. The issues between the six men have remained no secret over the course of the past few weeks, having encountered one another in a series of verbal and physical confrontations including the October 21 edition of "Raw" when The Bloodline cost Jey his Intercontinental Championship and this past Monday's edition of the show when Jimmy pled his case to Jey in order to help him and Reigns take down The Bloodline.

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair will be putting the Women's Tag Team Championship on the line for the first time since October 11 as they defend against Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson, IYO SKY and Kairi Sane of Damage CTRL, and Chelsea Green and Piper Niven in a Fatal Four-Way Match. The eight women came face-to-face last night when SKY emerged victorious over Legend, Belair, and Niven as a brawl broke out at ringside between Cargill, Jackson, Sane, and Green.

Elsewhere, LA Knight will be defending the United States Championship against Carmelo Hayes and Andrade in a Triple Threat Match. Hayes and Andrade have both previously unsuccessfully challenged Knight for his title in singles competition on the October 11 and September 20 editions of "SmackDown" respectively. "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis later granted both men a rematch after Knight cost them the final match of their Best of Seven series whilst serving as the special guest referee.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins looks to settle his issues with Bronson Reed for good as the two face one another. Reed sidelined Rollins for a few weeks when he landed six Tsunamis in a row, and Rollins has since made it clear that he's seeking his retribution with the two subsequently blindsiding one another in a series of attacks over the course of the last few weeks.

