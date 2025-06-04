WWE Star Liv Morgan Explains Why She's Not Worried About Roxanne Perez

Could there be trouble in paradise between Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio? At first glance it would seem like the answer is no, as the two are closing in on a year together as a couple, and are both riding streaks of success, with Morgan one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions with Raquel Rodriguez, while Mysterio currently holds the Intercontinental Championship. But some interactions between Mysterio and Roxanne Perez this past Monday on "Raw" have some wondering if Mysterio's eyes could be wandering.

When asked about Perez and Mysterio's interactions on "Raw Recap," however, Morgan seemed rather nonplussed about it.

"I'm not worried about her," Morgan said. "She's a beautiful girl, she's talented. But it's not exactly anything that I'm concerned about."

Morgan's answer didn't stop either Sam Roberts or Megan Morant for continuing to press Morgan on the matter, noting that Perez was seen rubbing Mysterio's injured shoulder and was also giving him gifts. But even then did little to rattle Morgan, who continued to insist that Mysterio only has eyes for her, and that there was nothing similar between what Perez was doing and what Morgan did with Mysterio one year ago.

"I don't really see similarities, because I bought Dominik hundreds of nuggets on a silver platter," Morgan said. "And actually, I would stretch him before his matches. I wasn't much of a, you know, rubber. What exactly, similarities, do you see there? Roxanne is brunette? She's shorter than me. She has brown eyes. Dominik doesn't show interest in her, he's still interested in me. Roxanne is talented, but not as talented as me."

