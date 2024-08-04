Dominik Mysterio Turns On Rhea Ripley, Helps Liv Morgan Retain Title At WWE SummerSlam

Liv Morgan defeated Rhea Ripley at WWE SummerSlam to remove any asterisk from her WWE Women's World Championship reign — though once again, she didn't do it alone. Morgan retained the title over its former holder with the help of Dominik Mysterio, who had been in the corner of Ripley, seemingly supporting her.

Earlier in the match, when the chair was first introduced, Mysterio stopped Ripley from striking Morgan with the chair and getting herself disqualified. That distraction allowed the champion to hit Oblivion on Ripley for a near-fall. As the challenger used the ropes to restore her footing, Mysterio slid the chair back into the ring before climbing the adjacent apron to distract the referee. What appeared to be a trap for Morgan was in fact sprung by her, as she landed another Oblivion, driving Ripley's head onto the chair and stealing the pinfall. The finish was reminiscent of how Morgan won the championship after Ripley vacated it due to injury.

As if to rub salt in the wound, Ripley didn't just lose her lineal claim to the title but also her (storyline) boyfriend, with Mysterio and Morgan sharing a kiss before walking away, much to the scornful anger of the challenger, who suffered her first pinfall loss in singles action for over two years — the last person to defeat her was also Morgan, during an episode of "WWE Raw" in May 2022.

