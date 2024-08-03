WWE SummerSlam Live Coverage 8/3 - Six Championship Matches, Drew McIntyre Collides With CM Punk

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE SummerSlam" on August 3, 2024, coming to you live from the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio at a special main show start time of 7 PM ET!

After weeks of mutual animosity, Drew McIntyre will be going one-on-one with CM Punk. Seth "Freakin" Rollins will be serving as the special guest referee of the match after "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce had difficulties finding anyone else who was up for the job and Rollins himself having his fair share of issues with both men. Tensions between McIntyre and Punk have meteorically escalated over the course of the past couple of months, with Punk costing McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Clash At The Castle in June and the duo finding themselves in numerous verbal and physical exchanges with each another.

Speaking of the World Heavyweight Championship, GUNTHER will be challenging titleholder Damian Priest. Although GUNTHER initially secured the match by winning the 2024 King Of The Ring Tournament, he has not held back in regards to voicing his feelings that Priest is not on the same level as him. GUNTHER defeated Priest's fellow Judgment Day member Finn Balor this past Monday on "WWE Raw". Priest then went after him after the match to provide a helping hand to Balor, and the pair subsequently became entangled in their second major brawl in the last couple weeks.

The Undisputed WWE Championship will be on the line, as titleholder Cody Rhodes defends against Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline. However, it won't be any ordinary title match as it will be contested under Bloodline Rules. The issues between Rhodes and Sikoa have been well documented over the last several weeks as Sikoa continues his rise as "Tribal Chief". Sikoa assumed the position from Roman Reigns in his absence, and found himself in a tense verbal confrontation with Rhodes during last night's edition of "SmackDown" that ultimately resulted in the pair agreeing to the Bloodline Rules stipulation.

Elsewhere, four other champioships will be on the line tonight, as Women's World Champion Liv Morgan puts her title on the line against Rhea Ripley of Judgment Day. While Ripley was sidelined with an injury for a number of weeks, Morgan played mind games with her by going after Dominik Mysterio. Following Ripley's return to WWE on the July 8 episode of "Raw", Dominik officially disassociated himself from Morgan in an effort to prove his loyalty to Ripley.

Bayley will be defending the WWE Women's Championship against Nia Jax. Like GUNTHER, Jax emerged victorious in the 2024 Queen Of The Ring Tournament. However, this hasn't stopped tensions between the pair as well as Women's Money In The Bank briefcase holder Tiffany Stratton and Michin from rising over the course of the past few weeks.

Bron Breakker looks to put an end to Sami Zayn's reign as Intercontinental Champion tonight as he challenges him for his title. Breakker previously unsuccessfully challenged Zayn at WWE Money In The Bank on July 6, and the former has subsequently blindsided the latter with a number of attacks out of anger in the weeks since including this past Monday on "Raw" with Zayn ultimately getting the better of him.

Additionally, Logan Paul will be defending the United States Championship against LA Knight. Knight had been looking to secure a shot at Paul's title over the course of the last several weeks, and despite Paul's reluctance to give him such, Knight was eventually able to get him to add his signature to the contract that he and "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis had previously signed.