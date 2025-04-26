Dominik Mysterio Reacts To WWE IC Title Win At WrestleMania, Getting Cheered By Crowd

This past Sunday on the second night of WrestleMania 41, Dominik Mysterio became the new Intercontinental Champion after defeating Bron Breakker, Finn Balor and Penta in a Fatal-Four-Way Match. Despite being one of WWE's most hated characters in recent memory, "Dirty Dom" received an immense amount of support from the Las Vegas crowd during the title match, and was surprisingly cheered following his victory. The Intercontinental Championship is also the first singles title that Mysterio has captured on the main roster, and at the WrestleMania 41 Sunday Post-Show, the 28-year-old reflected on dethroning Breakker, and reacted to the positive response from fans.

"For me, it was life changing right. I see a body down there, I see an opportunity, frog splash and we got the new greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time ... it's kind of crazy, usually, they don't let me talk, I get booed so this is a little different for me."

Mysterio continued by commenting on his accomplishments in WWE at such a young age, attributing much of his success to turning heel on his father Rey Mysterio, and claimed that he's already a Hall Of Fame worthy star.

"I feel like I just needed to lose the dead weight ... my dead beat dad, I feel like I've solidified myself because everyone was saying, 'You'll never be able to fill Rey's shoes, you'll never be bigger than Rey Mysterio,' less than five years later, four years, I am the greatest Mysterio of all time, the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time ... I could get inducted tomorrow, I'm basically a 20-year veteran in this business."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WWE" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.