Las Vegas Crowd Explodes For Dominik Mysterio WWE IC Title Win At WrestleMania 41

Dominik Mysterio is the new Intercontinental Champion after defeating Bron Breakker, Penta, and Judgment Day stablemate Finn Balor on night two of WrestleMania 41. Mysterio got the pin on Balor after a frog splash to his stablemate, who was attempting to pin Breakker.

Breakker went straight for Mysterio to start off the match, but Balor and "Dirty Dom" teamed up initially to take out the champion. It was Mysterio who caught the first Breakker spear of the match, but Balor broke up the pin fall. Breakker hit a Frankensteiner on Balor, who kicked out. While Balor was unsteady on his feet, Mysterio hit him with a dropkick and set him up for the 619. Balor intercepted Mysterio's legs and started to beat him down. Penta then took advantage and hit a Penta Driver to Balor, but Breakker broke up the pin.

Mysterio almost stole the match with a rollup on Penta, when the Luchador was distracted by Carlito at ringside, but he hit a Mexican Destroyer on Mysterio, only for Carlito to pull him out of the ring. Carlito caught a huge super spear from Breakker that sent him through the announce desk. Breakker hit another spear to Penta, but Mysterio slid into the ring and dialed it up for a 619. Balor knocked Mysterio off balance on the top rope when he went for the frog splash. Balor hit a sling blade followed by a Coup de Gras to Breakker, but Mysterio hit the frog splash on them both, then pinned Balor for the win to the delight of the Las Vegas crowd.