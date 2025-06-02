WWE Raw Results 6/2 - Jey Uso & Sami Zayn Vs. Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker, Last MITB Triple Threat Qualifiers
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on June 2, 2025, coming to you live from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma!
World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso will be joining forces with Sami Zayn to square off with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Uso, Reed and Breakker got involved in the Triple Threat Qualifier between Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, and Zayn which was ultimately won by Rollins despite Dominik Mysterio's attempts at interfering in the bout.
Speaking of Money In The Bank, the final two entrants in the 2025 Men's and Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Matches will be determined tonight, as El Grande Americano will be taking on CM Punk and AJ Styles in a Triple Threat Qualifier while Liv Morgan collides with Ivy Nile and former NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer in another Triple Threat Qualifier. As of writing, the aforementioned Rollins, Penta, Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, and Andrade are all set to compete in the 2025 Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match this coming Saturday at WWE Money In The Bank, and Giulia, Naomi, Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, and Roxanne Perez have all earned their spots in the 2025 Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match.
The aforementioned Balor will be teaming up with his Judgment Day stablemate JD McDonagh to square off with Erik and Ivar of The War Raiders. The War Raiders were ultimately unable to dethrone New Day as World Tag Team Champion in a Triple Threat Match that also involved Julius Creed and Brutus Creed.
Additionally, Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria will be appearing on tonight's show with something on her mind to share before she defend her title against Becky Lynch at Money In The Bank.
We are live! Michael Cole and Pat McAfee greet audiences at home as they explain that Cole lost a bet related to the Indiana Pacers. Cole then takes off his button down shirt, revealing a Pacers jersey that he has to wear for the rest of the show.
CM Punk then makes his way to the ring.
We Hear From CM Punk
Punk says it's a good time to be alive on a Monday Night, then says it's summer time but he can hear a little bit of thunder in the distance. He says he's been a two time Money In The Bank briefcase holder, and he's looking forward to doing it a third time. He says there's a long list of challengers looking for titles, and one of those with a long list of challengers is Jey Uso. He says should he win Money In The Bank and cash it in on him, it's all business before he puts John Cena on notice as well and says it's time he becomes a champion one more time.
Sami Zayn's music hits, and he makes his way out. He says he heard Punk talking about wanting to become a World Champion, then says he shares those same ambitions with Punk. He says Money In The Bank isn't the path for him anymore after Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman cost him. He says he came to the ring to emphasize how important it is that Punk wins, then says everything is about the task at hand. He says he knows he's thinking about Rollins as Rollins is thinking about him, then says the 2025 Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match changes if Punk enters it because he holds the power to stop Rollins from winning the briefcase. He says the WWE Universe needs Punk to win, then says while he wants Punk to win his Triple Threat Qualifier tonight, should he win the Money In The Bank briefcase and/or the World Heavyweight Championship, then they will be face-to-face in the ring again having a completely different conversation.
Liv Morgan then makes her way to the ring. Ivy Nile and Stephanie Vaquer follow.
Liv Morgan vs. Ivy Nile vs. Stephanie Vaquer in a Triple Threat Women's Money In The Bank Qualifier
The bell rings and Nile levels Morgan with a shoulder tackle. Nile trips Morgan, and Vaquer rocks her with a headbutt. Vaquer then lands a crossbody over the top and from the apron to take down both Morgan and Nile before landing a back suplex on Morgan and sending her head repeatedly bouncing off the mat with the Devil's Kiss.
Vaquer sends Nile's head repeatedly bouncing off the mat with the Devil's Kiss but Morgan delivers The Three Amigos to Vaquer, landing the third suplex on Vaquer on top of Nile. Morgan then delivers splashes in opposite corners to Nile and Vaquer, but Vaquer and Nile double team on her. Nile connects with a double suplex to Vaquer and Morgan, then goes for a pin on Morgan but Morgan kicks out.
Nile fires off forearms on Morgan, then does the same to Vaquer in the corner. Morgan delivers a backstabber to Nile, but Vaquer levels Morgan with a dropkick and charges at her in the corner. Morgan sees Vaquer coming and the two teeter on the ropes, but Nile pulls Morgan and Vaquer off the ropes with a powerbomb.
Vaquer rolls up Nile, but Nile kicks out. Morgan then delivers a double Codebreaker to Nile and Vaquer off the middle rope and sets up for Oblivion on Nile, but Vaquer prevents Morgan from landing the move and rolls her up. Morgan kicks out and delivers a Codebreaker to Vaquer, then connects with Oblivion on her. Nile dumps Morgan out of the ring and pins Vaquer, but Vaquer kicks out.
Morgan sends Nile's head bouncing off the ring apron, but Nile sends Morgan crashing into the ring steps. Vaquer then delivers the Package Backbreaker to Nile back inside the ring for the win.
Winner: Stephanie Vaquer
