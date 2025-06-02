WWE Raw Results 6/2 - Jey Uso & Sami Zayn Vs. Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker, Last MITB Triple Threat Qualifiers

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on June 2, 2025, coming to you live from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma!

World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso will be joining forces with Sami Zayn to square off with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Uso, Reed and Breakker got involved in the Triple Threat Qualifier between Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, and Zayn which was ultimately won by Rollins despite Dominik Mysterio's attempts at interfering in the bout.

Speaking of Money In The Bank, the final two entrants in the 2025 Men's and Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Matches will be determined tonight, as El Grande Americano will be taking on CM Punk and AJ Styles in a Triple Threat Qualifier while Liv Morgan collides with Ivy Nile and former NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer in another Triple Threat Qualifier. As of writing, the aforementioned Rollins, Penta, Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, and Andrade are all set to compete in the 2025 Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match this coming Saturday at WWE Money In The Bank, and Giulia, Naomi, Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, and Roxanne Perez have all earned their spots in the 2025 Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match.

The aforementioned Balor will be teaming up with his Judgment Day stablemate JD McDonagh to square off with Erik and Ivar of The War Raiders. The War Raiders were ultimately unable to dethrone New Day as World Tag Team Champion in a Triple Threat Match that also involved Julius Creed and Brutus Creed.

Additionally, Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria will be appearing on tonight's show with something on her mind to share before she defend her title against Becky Lynch at Money In The Bank.

We are live! Michael Cole and Pat McAfee greet audiences at home as they explain that Cole lost a bet related to the Indiana Pacers. Cole then takes off his button down shirt, revealing a Pacers jersey that he has to wear for the rest of the show.

CM Punk then makes his way to the ring.