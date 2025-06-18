WWE Star Liv Morgan Will Require Surgery

Liv Morgan's "WWE Raw" match against Kairi Sane on Monday ended very shortly after it began, after it looked as though Morgan suffered a shoulder injury off one of the first moves in the match, and now, PWInsider has confirmed the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion will require surgery for a separated shoulder. PWI's Mike Johnson confirmed the news and cited multiple WWE sources.

Johnson called it "pretty much the worst case scenario," as surgery means Morgan will be out for a "lengthy amount" of time. A previous report by PWI claimed that the dislocation could keep Morgan out of the ring for up to 16 weeks, but there is no official timetable put on her return just yet. Fightful Select reported that Morgan will likely miss a number of months. WWE has also not yet confirmed if Morgan and tag team partner Raquel Rodriguez will need to vacate the Women's Tag Team titles due to the injury off the freak accident.

Earlier in the night on Monday's episode, Morgan called out Women's World Champion IYO SKY for a rematch she hadn't received after losing the title. Last week, it looked as though Morgan was also setting up an angle for Evolution against a newly-returned Nikki Bella, potentially a tag team match involving Brie Bella, after she interrupted the WWE Hall of Famer hyping up the upcoming Evolution premium live event.

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, Sean Ross Sapp reported on Fightful's "The Hump" that creative plans for Evolution would need to be shuffled around due to Morgan's injury, but he didn't confirm what plans had already been put in place for the event.