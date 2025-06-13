Report: Former WWE Divas Champion In Talks For Possible Return Ahead Of Evolution PLE

As WWE Evolution rapidly approaches on July 13, a former Divas Champion is set to make an appearance at the event.

TMZ Sports has reported that Brie Bella will be making her imminent return to WWE at Evolution as per "a source with direct knowledge", although it remains to be seen if Brie will be physically competing at the Premium Live Event and reps for The Bella Twins did not respond to TMZ Sports on the matter.

Brie's twin sister Nikki Bella's may not formally have an opponent for Evolution, but the former two time Divas Champion did find herself involved in a verbal confrontation with one half of the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan this past Monday on "WWE Raw". During the verbal confrontation, Morgan told Nikki that she was jealous of her for having a man in Dominik Mysterio, something that TMZ Sports noted reportedly upset Brie after Nikki's divorce from professional ballroom dancer Artem Chigvintsev.

While Nikki set foot in a WWE ring earlier this year when she competed in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble, Brie hasn't competed in a ring since participating in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble on January 29 of that year during which she, Nikki, and 27 other women ultimately came up short to Ronda Rousey.

As of writing, only one match has been made official for "Evolution" in Atlanta, Georgia. Jacy Jayne will be putting her NXT Women's Championship on the line against a challenger who has yet to be determined. Following a series of four singles matches on this coming Tuesday's edition of "WWE NXT", the winners of those will square off in a Fatal Four-Way Number One Contenders match.