Former WWE Star Nikki Bella Reportedly Paying Large Sum To Ex-Husband After Divorce

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella has reached a final divorce settlement with ex-husband and former "Dancing With the Stars" partner Artem Chigvintsev, and she'll be paying him quite a bit of money in child support. According to TMZ, Bella will pay Chigvintsev $3,500 a month for care of their son, Matteo, the couple's only child. TMZ reported the settlement was reached in November, but a judge just recently signed off on it.

Bella will also pay Chigvintsev a $200,000 lump sum, with half to be paid now and the other $100K to be paid by the end of the year. According to documents obtained by TMZ, Bella will also pay for their son's speech therapist. The couple will split the cost of his extracurricular activities and will trade off major holidays each year. Bella will retain all of the trusts in her name, including Bonita Bonita, a wine company she owns with sister Brie, as well as Stephanie Nicole Garcia Entertainment.

The Hall of Famer filed for divorce from Chigvintsev back in September 2024 following an alleged instance of domestic violence where her then-husband was arrested. Bella filed a restraining order against him, but he claimed she was the aggressor and stated she made everything up to destroy him. All charges were dropped against Chigvintsev in September.

Bella and Chigvintsev first met in 2017 during their time on "Dancing with the Stars" while Bella was dating John Cena. Following the end of her engagement to Cena, she and Chigvintsev began dating in 2018. They got engaged in early 2020 and Bella gave birth to their son later that year. Their relationship was documented on E! Network reality series "Total Bellas." They would marry in 2022 and were celebrating their second wedding anniversary just days before the alleged domestic incident.